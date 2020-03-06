Employee from Russian Company Group-IB Accused of Committing Cybercrimes in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US authorities have accused an employee from the Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB, Nikita Kislitsin, of hacking data on the Formspring social network, the US District Court for the Northern District of California said.

Kislitsin worked as editor-in-chief of the magazine "Hacker" from 2006-2012 and since 2013 has been an employee at Group-IB where he focuses on cybersecurity threats.

Indictment

The US court’s indictment was issued in 2014 but the document was made public only on Thursday.

“Beginning on a date unknown to the grand jury and continuing to on or about 31 May 2013, in the Northern District of California, and elsewhere, the defendant, NIKITA KISLITSIN, did knowingly and willfully conspire with others known and unknown to the grand jury to commit offense against the United States, that is, KISLITSIN conspired to knowingly and with intent to defraud traffic in unauthorized access devices, that is, user names, e-mail addresses, and passwords, belonging to customers of Formspring, INC., and other companies, and by such obtain $1,000 or more in any one-year period, and said trafficking would have affected interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1029(a)(2)”, the court said in the indictment.

Kislitsin is also said to have “knowingly and with intent to defraud, trafficked in unauthorized access devices, that is, user names, e-mail addresses, and passwords, belonging to customers of Formspring, Inc., and by such conduct from on or about 1 June 2012 and ending on or about 31 May 2013, obtained $1,000 or more, said trafficking affecting interstate and foreign commerce, in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1029(a)(2) and (c)(1)(A)(i)”.

If found guilty of the first crime, Kislitsin could face up to 10 years in jail, and if found guilty on the other charge, he could be sentenced to five years and a $250,000 fine.

The indictment also mentioned three suspected accomplices of Kislitsin, without providing their names.

Reaction of Group-IB

Late on Thursday, Group-IB issued a statement in support of Kislitsin.

“At current, neither Group-IB, nor Nikita Kislitsin have received any official subpoenas, notifications, or invitations to the upcoming trial relating to Case No. CR 16-00440 USA v. Yevgeniy Nikulin which will take place on 9 March 2020. We consider these actions unacceptable and a violation of the rights of our employee”, the statement said.

The company stressed that the indictment contained only allegations, but no proof that Kislitsin was engaged in any wrongdoing.

“We would like to make public the fact that Group-IB ’s representatives and Nikita Kislitsin, himself, met a DOJ employee at their own initiative in 2013 to inform them of research relating to the underground, which was conducted by Kislitsin in 2012, at the time when he was not a Group-IB staff member. After this meeting, neither Group-IB nor Nikita Kislitsin have been officially approached with any additional questions”, the statement said.

Group-IB admitted that the accusations against Kislitsin posed some reputational risks to the company.

“We will remain committed to collaborating with international law enforcement in the fight against cybercrime and would like to stress that we always adhere to high moral and ethical values that are part of our company and are a must for every one of us. Meanwhile, we believe that research focused on combatting cybercrime in compliance with international law is an inherent right of every cybersecurity specialist”, the company added.

Under the case mentioned by Group-IB, the United States accuses another Russian citizen, Yevgeniy Nikulin, of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Formspring. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.