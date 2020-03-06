Toronto Teenager Kidnapped As 'Retribution' For His Stepbrother's $4 Mln Drug Debt, Police Believe

The boy went missing on Wednesday morning after two unknown men pulled the child into a black Jeep Wrangler, according to witnesses. A vehicle matching the description was later found burnt-out.

A 14-year-old boy has been kidnapped in Toronto, Canada, as "retribution" for stepbrother's unpaid drug debt worth approximately $4 million, the local police believe.

"An Amber Alert has been issued to help find a 14-year-old boy who officers believe may have been abducted", Toronto Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

Toronto Police Supt. Steve Watts told reporters that the police think the boy may have been abducted in connection with a large debt owed by his stepbrother for cocaine. The stepbrother is believed to have fled the city.

Watts also said that the police have been in contact with the abductors and believe the victim is still alive, but they did not provide any additional details.