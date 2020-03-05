Register
15:23 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Michelle Obama (L) and President elect Donald Trump (R)

    Challenging POTUS? Michelle Obama to Host Rally in State Trump Set to Prioritise in Re-election Bid

    © AFP 2020 / Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105361/68/1053616845_0:176:3380:2077_1200x675_80_0_0_0b450d28adfac1c910bee85807cdf850.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003051078484598-challenging-potus-michelle-obama-to-host-rally-in-state-trump-set-to-prioritise-in-re-election-bid/

    Michelle Obama actively campaigned against Trump in 2016, and is apparently aiming to double down on the effort, as the White House recently proposed to undo one of her social initiatives pertaining to healthier school menus.

    Michelle Obama is prepared to hit the campaign trail later this month, in an apparent bid to challenge President Trump as she hosts a rally in Detroit, Michigan, a state that POTUS narrowly – by a mere half percent - won in 2016.

    On 27 March, the ex-first lady will be talking to young voters at the University of Detroit Mercy, the bipartisan group she co-chairs - “When We All Vote” – announced in a statement. It will be the first rally this year for the organisation she launched along with a few celebrities including Tom Hanks in 2018, while the Dem primary in Michigan is slated for 10 March.

    Obama’s advocacy group targets and tries to inspire citizens reluctant to vote, calling for greater voter turnout in all elections, with Michelle expected to make it a key topic of her speech in Michigan, a priority state in POTUS’ re-election bid.

    She is known to have publicly demonstrated her dislike for the president and is remembered to have actively campaigned against Trump in 2016.

    Last month, the Trump administration proposed new school lunch regulations that would rescind a number of changes in school meals famously introduced by Michelle Obama – to add more fruit and vegetables to kids’ menus.

    Independently, Trump has occasionally directed verbal attacks at the Obama family. In a veiled jab last week, he attacked Democrats, including Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, for being “fans” of Harvey Weinstein at a presser on the heels of the disgraced mogul’s conviction.

    “The people who liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him, loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him”, he said while in New Delhi in response to a journalist’s question.

    “I was never a fan of Harvey, as you know”, he said. “He was a person I didn't like. I knew him because he was in New York”, he proceeded.

    Neither the Obamas, nor Clinton commented on the president's remarks, but back in autumn 2017, the former first couple fumed in a statement that they were  “disgusted” to learn of the sexual harassment allegations against the film producer, who is a major Democratic donor.

    “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status,” the Obamas said in the statement cited by the Daily Beast. Hillary Clinton, for her part, also spoke out against Weinstein, despite the latter having donated $5,400 to her presidential campaign.

    The Obamas, meanwhile, are known to have regularly rubbed shoulders with Weinstein, as their eldest daughter Malia signed up for an internship at the now convicted rapist's production company in the summer of 2017. Earlier, during Barack Obama’s presidency, Michelle dubbed Weinstein “a powerhouse” and “wonderful” in 2013, years before multiple sexual misconduct allegation started to surface.

    Related:

    ‘Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Light’: Michelle Obama Tweets Support to Eco Activist Greta Thunberg
    'Becoming' the US' Most Admired Woman: How Michelle Obama Beat Melania Trump
    Best Gift Ever? Trump Administration Reverses Michelle Obama’s School Lunch Rules on Her Birthday
    Tags:
    elections, Harvey Weinstein, The Obamas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse