Five Servicemen Injured in Simulation Ammunition Round Explosion in Northwest Russia

"Five servicemen received minor injuries as a result of a violation of safety requirements and the subsequent explosion of a simulated ammunition round during scheduled exercises at a military base in the Pechenga district of the Murmansk Region", the source said.
The information about the incident was later confirmed by the Northern Fleet.
"On 4 March, five contract servicemen sustained insignificant injuries during planned combat training exercises at a military range in the Murmansk Region as a result of a blatant violation of safety requirements that led to a sudden explosion of a low-powered ammunition round", the fleet's press service said.
All the injured servicemen have been taken to hospitals, according to the Northern Fleet.
