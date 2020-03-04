Most of Schwarzenegger's Sports Festival in Ohio Postponed Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio is a multi-sport event, named after it's founder - bodybuilder, actor, and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that has been held every year since 1989.

The world's most renowned bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has saddened sports fans on Instagram, announcing all but two sporting events of his Arnold Sports Festival would be postponed until later this year amid coronavirus concerns.

While some 250,000 people from 80 nations were expected to be present at over 80 events, only the Arnold Classic World Bodybuilding Championship and the Strongman competition will be held later this week with fans only able to see the bodybuilding finals.

A trade show associated with the event has also been cancelled.

"Making money is less important than being healthy and promoting health and fitness", Schwarzenegger said on Instagram.

The novel coronavirus has spread from China to more than 90 countries and already killed more than 3,100 people with 6 registered fatal cases in the US.

The virus dubbed COVID-19 has already led to the cancellation of major events, including the Venice carnival in Italy and has raised concerns about the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.