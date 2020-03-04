Let Dairy Die: Screaming Animal Rights Protesters Interrupt Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech - Video

Two animal rights protesters interrupted Joe Biden's speech in Los Angeles after the Super Tuesday vote. The screaming women, who are believed to be members of the group Direct Action Everywhere, were wielding signs reading "Let Dairy Die", protesting against factory farming.
The activists were stopped by security and escorted out afterwards.
Protesters just rushed Biden’s speech to protest dairy.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 4, 2020
Yes, dairy.
This is not the first time Democratic events have been interrupted by animal rights activists – a topless protester previously rushed the stage during a Bernie Sanders’ speech, urging the senator to stop supporting the dairy industry.
Tonight wasnt the 1st time the Dairy protestors have rushed the stage, #SecretService protection for candidates is def needed— Katherine "Kitty" Wilson (@purrfect75) March 4, 2020
WATCH: Topless Animal Rights Protesters Storm Stage, Disrupt Bernie Sanders' Speech at Nevada Rally https://t.co/lycHlJvwnC via @mediaite
Direct Action Everywhere is known for opposing factory farming via undercover investigations, protests, and even stealing animals from farms.
