Let Dairy Die: Screaming Animal Rights Protesters Interrupt Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech - Video

The presidential race is heating up after Super Tuesday, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Ex-Vice President Joe Biden contending for the Democratic nomination, but it appears that small political groups also want a slice of the pie.

Two animal rights protesters interrupted Joe Biden's speech in Los Angeles after the Super Tuesday vote. The screaming women, who are believed to be members of the group Direct Action Everywhere, were wielding signs reading "Let Dairy Die", protesting against factory farming.

The activists were stopped by security and escorted out afterwards.

Protesters just rushed Biden’s speech to protest dairy.



Yes, dairy.



pic.twitter.com/fZ9CkgZ3R4 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 4, 2020

​This is not the first time Democratic events have been interrupted by animal rights activists – a topless protester previously rushed the stage during a Bernie Sanders’ speech, urging the senator to stop supporting the dairy industry.

Tonight wasnt the 1st time the Dairy protestors have rushed the stage, #SecretService protection for candidates is def needed



WATCH: Topless Animal Rights Protesters Storm Stage, Disrupt Bernie Sanders' Speech at Nevada Rally https://t.co/lycHlJvwnC via @mediaite — Katherine "Kitty" Wilson (@purrfect75) March 4, 2020

​Direct Action Everywhere is known for opposing factory farming via undercover investigations, protests, and even stealing animals from farms.