Bloomberg Grosses Out Twitter With His Pizza Eating Habits, Gets Roasted by Trump - Video

The US President attached a video to his tweet showing Bloomberg enjoying what seems to be pizza, which was apparently so delicious he could not help licking his fingers and then touching a coffee container, not bothering to use a napkin.

Donald Trump has warned former New York City mayor and now Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg against licking dirty fingers, saying it is "both unsanitary and dangerous for yourself and others" after a video of Bloomberg eating pizza emerged on social media.

Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself! pic.twitter.com/LsKLZNeZL9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Twitter users were also enraged at Bloomberg licking his fingers and then touching a coffee container that was apparently meant for public use.

I just saw a video of Mike Bloomberg ripping the crust off a piece of pizza, and proceeding to eat the crust-less pizza backwards. And this is who y’all are voting for?? — Anna Rausch (@anarauschie) March 3, 2020

"Not sure which is the bigger crime: 1. Eating pizza by ripping the crust off 2. Licking your fingers and then wiping them on a drinks container", another user tweeted.

this is Bloomberg’s Howard Dean scream moment



in the midst of a global pandemic, he’s licking his fingers and putting them in communal food



worse than 👇🏻 https://t.co/sKcz4WGpuC pic.twitter.com/nIsOnAPJC1 — roy g biv (@PlunkettPrime) March 4, 2020

Others considered the video itself to be "disgusting" and wished it could be muted so they would not have to see it on their timeline, as the video has now gone viral.

How do I mute the video of Bloomberg licking his fingers and touching food that he’s not taking? It’s grossing me out a lot. — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg was licking his whole fingers too eww pic.twitter.com/mfUbWMGeXy — Ryan (@datboywolf) March 4, 2020

"You can have ALL the money in the world, but it still can't but you CLASS #Bloomberg is seen here LICKING all 5 fingers, before going back to touch the food others will eat!", another netizen posted.

Some joked they would not invite Bloomberg to their pizza party, others wondered why his campaign would even choose to post that video on their official Snapchat.