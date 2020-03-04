Joe Biden Campaign Rejects Ex-FBI Director James Comey's Endorsement

Former Vice President Biden recently won the primary in South Carolina and has been making gains in polls ahead of Super Tuesday, but he is still behind his rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former FBI Director James Comey has echoed the comments of Amy Klobuchar and endorsed Joe Biden for the presidency on his Twitter, saying that the US needs a candidate who "will restore decency, dignity to the office".

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

In response to Comey's tweet, Andrew Bates, director of rapid response for Biden's campaign, asked if he could somehow "return" an endorsement they did not order.

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Following Biden's victory in South Carolina, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar stepped out of the Democratic race to endorse Biden for the nomination. Previously, Comey supported Klobuchar's candidacy.

Comey, who stepped down as FBI director back in 2018 amid the so-called "Russiagate" scandal, has been repeatedly trashed by President Trump as a "leaker", as he was investigated several times for providing US media, namely the New York Times, with classified information.