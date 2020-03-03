Win or Bust: Why Super Tuesday is Elizabeth Warren’s Last Chance to Stay in the White House Race

In her final campaign stop, in Los Angeles, Elizabeth Warren delivered a speech about Latina janitors trying to get better working conditions. Warren, who was dubbed Pocahontas by US President Donald Trump, is expected to bow out if she does badly in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren is expected to follow Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg out of the race for the White House unless she can pull off a shock result in one of the 13 states holding a primary on Tuesday, 3 March.

Warren was one of the first to throw her hat into the ring for the Democratic Party’s nomination back in February 2019 but her initial momentum has faded in recent months.

This is Elizabeth Warren. This is who she is. She's a fighter. When confronted with a powerful and corrupt special interest, she doesn't blink. I know beyond the shadow of a doubt that, regardless of the issue, Warren would fight for me. And she would win. She gets things done. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 3, 2020

​She trailed in fifth place - with only seven percent of the vote - in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, 29 February, and the following day Pete Buttigieg, who got more votes than her, pulled out of the race.

But Warren - who was dubbed Pocahontas by President Trump after she claimed to have Native American ancestry - has stubbornly stayed in the contest and is clearly pinning her hopes on Super Tuesday.

Registered Democrats will vote in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Vermont for the candidate they want to win the nomination.

The time for the Trump admin to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak should've been months ago & we can’t afford to waste more time. I’ll keep using every tool in my toolbox as a US Senator to make sure our federal govt has an effective response to this public health crisis. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 2, 2020

​Warren has been targeting Latino voters in California - where they make up 40 percent of the population - and could stay in the contest if she pulls off a miracle and wins the state from the frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.

As one of only two females left in the contest - Amy Klobuchar pulled out on Monday but Tulsi Gabbard is refusing to quit - Warren is also hoping to get votes from women, many of whom are still struggling to get over their disappointment at Hillary Clinton losing to Trump in 2016.

Warren on Bloomberg-



Jimmy Kimmel: It seems like you don't like him that much.



Elizabeth Warren: True, but it's not personal, it's just everything about him



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6NIISaPJEI — blackness everdeen 🐺 (@traceyecorder) March 3, 2020

​Many Democrats believe Clinton lost because she was seen as being a “Washington insider” and Warren has been quick to use that same stick to beat Joe Biden, the former Vice President, who first entered the Senate in 1973.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed Biden, a fellow moderate, immediately after bowing out and Warren, who has yet to win a primary or caucus, is floundering.

Warren is 70 and many will see 2020 as her last chance to get to the White House.

Here’s the thing. You can love Warren or you can hate Warren and still acknowledge that anyone using “Pocahontas” as a slur is racist as hell. https://t.co/9UUl5YOVdc — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 29, 2020

​But Biden is 77, Sanders is 78 and so too is Mike Bloomberg - the billionaire former Mayor of New York who has focused his advertising spend on the Super Tuesday states - so there could be a chance for her to come again in 2024.

I've made hundreds of phone calls to California, Colorado, Arkansas, Virginia, and Texas for Elizabeth Warren. Voters had a ton of enthusiasm for her. People either wanted Warren/Biden or Warren/Bernie. Elizabeth Warren truly is the unity candidate. #ChooseWarren — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) March 3, 2020

​If she does pull out on Wednesday, Warren’s age is unlikely to make her a prime candidate for the vice president spot on the ticket.

If Sanders wins the nomination he could pick Tulsi Gabbard, 38, as his running mate, while Biden could pick 59-year-old Klobuchar.

The Democrat nominee will take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election.