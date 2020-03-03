‘You Can’t Do These Things’: Trump Hits Out at Biden Over ‘Super Thursday’ Gaffe

Late last week, Joe Biden scored a decisive victory in the South Carolina primary, interrupting the winning streak of Bernie Sanders, who remains the leader in the Democratic presidential race. Biden’s win came ahead of Super Tuesday, when 14 US states are due to hold their Democratic primaries.

Speaking at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Monday, US President Donald Trump lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden over his mistakenly referring to “Super Thursday”, not “Super Tuesday” and his mixing up of American states on the campaign trail from time to time.

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation will head to the polls for Super Tuesday — not Super Thursday. Oh, he said Super Thursday! You can’t do these things. Can you imagine if I said Super Thursday? I would be over, right? I would be over,” Trump said.

President Trump mocks Joe Biden for calling Super Tuesday “Super Thursday” pic.twitter.com/kg563Msatp — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 3, 2020

POTUS, who has repeatedly misspelled words on his Twitter page, also berated Biden for “constantly naming the wrong state”, adding, “once that happens, you might as well leave the state”. According to Trump, Biden’s blunders were “a little scary”.

His remarks followed Biden appearing at his campaign rally in Texas earlier on Monday ahead of decisive Super Tuesday primaries and urging his supporters to vote actively.

Joe Biden: "Tomorrow is Super Thursday."



Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

“So join us! Go to JoeBiden.com. Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow. Look, tomorrow is Super Thurs-Tuesday. And I want to thank you all. […] I'm rushing ahead, aren't I?” he said amid laughter from the audience.

Biden spoke after he won 48.4 percent of the popular vote in South Carolina on Saturday, getting 33 pledged delegates to the Democratic Party’s national convention, compared with Bernie Sanders’s 19.9 percent and 11 delegates.

On Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made “the difficult decision” to suspend his campaign, saying, “we must recognise that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals […]is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together".

Sanders remains the leader in the Democratic presidential race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, when 14 US states will hold their Democratic primaries.