US Vice President Mike Pence Holds Briefing on Coronavirus - Video

The virus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December, later reaching more than 40 countries around the globe.

US Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx are holding a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in Washington DC, after six deaths linked to the novel virus were confirmed in the United States.

In total, the United States has more than 80 documented cases of the virus, the Johns Hopkins Center for System Science and Engineering indicated. Four more individuals died in Washington state on Monday, bringing the death toll from coronavirus to six.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!