US Awards $180Mln Contract for 15 Miles of Border Wall

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A $180 million contract calls for constructing a 15-miles-long of a physical barrier separating the state of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley from Mexico, the US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said in a press release on Monday.

"This project will include a 30-foot tall steel bollard wall, all-weather roads, lighting, enforcement cameras, and other related technology to create a complete enforcement zone. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2020, pending availability of real estate, in locations where no barriers currently exist", the release said.

The CBP said in the release that the contract was awarded to Southwest Valley Constructors Co. for a total contract value, including options, of $179.5 million.

The project consists of four non-contiguous segments, which will connect to other new border wall segments, within Roma, Rio Grande City, the release added.

The Rio Grande Valley is the busiest border sector in the United States. Thus far in fiscal 2020, the sector accounted for about 25 percent of the illegal alien apprehensions and ranked first in seized cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana along the southwest border, the release noted.

The majority of illegal activity takes place in areas where the valley has limited infrastructure, access, mobility, and technology, the release said.