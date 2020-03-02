Washington State Officials Confirm 4 New Deaths Related to Coronavirus, Bringing US Total to 6

Washington State officials have confirmed Monday that a total of four individuals have died after having been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total of virus-related deaths in the state to six.

Local outlet KOMO News reported all four individuals died Sunday after being hospitalized at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington.

Two of the four persons were residents of the senior home LifeCare and were reported as having underlying health conditions. Cases announced on Monday related to the state's King County and Snohomish County.

The latest development was announced at a news conference headed by Dr. Jeff Duchin, Washington State's health officer for Public Health - Seattle & King County, where researchers stated that the virus was likely already circulating undetected in the Evergreen State for weeks.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.