Flavor Flav Fired From Public Enemy After Dispute Over Sanders Campaign Rally

Renowned hip-hop group Public Enemy is now “moving forward” without their legendary hype man Flavor Flav after it was reported that he sent a cease-and-desist letter to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over a rally performance by a group member.

Public Enemy announced Sunday that they would be parting ways with Flavor Flav after 35 years following legal issues and his alleged unwillingness to appear or perform without compensation.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the “Fight the Power” group said in a Sunday statement, reported Rolling Stone. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flavor Flav, who established his own success through a number of reality shows such as VH1’s “Flavor of Love” franchise, had previously sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders’ campaign on Friday. The legal document, issued by Flavor Flav’s lawyer Matthew Friedman, expressed that "Sanders had promised to 'Fight the Power' with hip-hop icons Public Enemy, but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders rally."

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit -- his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy,” the cease-and-desist letter observed by Fox News said. “The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

Chuck D, the sole founding member remaining in the hip-hop group, took to Twitter on Sunday to explain the group’s seemingly abrupt decision to fire their hype man.

According to the hip-hop artist, the group’s decision to continue performing without Flavor Flav had actually been the standard since 2016, when the hype man refused to join Public Enemy in supporting a fundraiser organized by Harry Belafonte’s social justice organization Sankofa.

I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers ... He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

Chuck D also asserted that Flavor Flav was choosing to take his apolitical stance because there was no money involved in the matter. He also appeared to suggest the hype man is working through personal issues.

“He will NOT do free benefit shows,” he said on Twitter. “Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB.”

Earlier in the day, the hip-hop artist took a dig at Flavor Flav, saying he does not know the difference between Bernie Sanders and Barry Sanders, the former running back for the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Despite the public feud between the group and Flavor Flav, Chuck D performed “Fight the Power” at Sanders’ rally on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, with an estimated 17,000 supporters in attendance.