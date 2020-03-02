‘She’s Doing a Great Job!’ POTUS Donald Trump Gets Standing Ovation for Praising Wife Melania

Earlier, a clip of Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 in Maryland went viral, as the American President intrigued social media fans with a rather rambling speech covering a wide selection of issues, that was topped off with a ‘faux pas’ featuring the US flag that unsettled some.

Donald Trump was given a standing ovation during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2020 hosted by the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland on 1 March, after he complimented his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump starts bashing Democratic energy policies, but then gets distracted by bashing Joe Biden, but then gets distracted by complimenting Melania Trump, but then gets distracted by bashing the media -- all in this one clip pic.twitter.com/V1Igkfg0Br — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

​As a clip of the US President speaking at the event was posted earlier to Twitter, where Donald Trump took a pause from dwelling on political rivals and lambasting the media to praise the First Lady, saying that his wife had asked him to say “Hello” to the crowd, and reminded him that his “first duty and highest loyalty was to the American citizens”. The President enthused:

“Can you believe this?! She’s like giving me a history lesson!”

CPAC gives a standing ovation to Melania Trump, who isn't even there pic.twitter.com/3UWzh9GV2p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

​In the clip Trump lauded his spouse for her work as First lady, saying:

“She’s doing a great job, very popular, great style, love our country.”

The audience responded by rising to their feet, clapping and cheering: “Great job.”

Trump also mentioned the First lady’s father Viktor Knavs, saying he was present in the crowd:

“Her father is here today. Where is Viktor?” asked Trump.

Finally, the President spied his father-in-law among the audience and pointed at him, referring to him as a “great guy.”

In the same clip, the President revealed that “First Lady” was the endearment he liked to use when addressing his wife.

“She says “It’s okay, you can call me Melania”… When I have fun like that, you know what’s going to happen? Tomorrow, it will be a headline!” said Trump.

Netizens weighed in on the episode, with some posting skeptical responses.

"Can you believe this?"



No, we don't believe it. — I am a real human in Brooklyn (@Brooklynwatch) March 1, 2020

“I’ll tell her...”

When? He barely ever sees her; between numerous rounds of golf, “self centred rallies”, the porn star “sessions”, the hours spent tweeting from his shit house ... he probably sees her about 5 minutes a week! In that 5 minutes, I doubt she teaches him history! — AudioJerome (@FragmanJerome) March 2, 2020

She probable home practicing her pole dancing! — Deborah Shea (@takesonlife) March 1, 2020

And her father!!!!!! — CarolineMaybe (@maybe_caroline) March 1, 2020

😂😆🤣 Sure, Donald. Sure. — J Sullivan (@Sullivan_J_A) March 1, 2020

​Earlier, the US President’s interaction with the country’s flag during the CPAC conference seemed disturbing to some social media users, when at the end of his address, Donald Trump hugged and kissed the US banner, appearing to say “I love you baby” in the process.