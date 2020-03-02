General Session of the AIPAC Policy Conference 2020 - Video

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference is an annual forum attended by activists, members of Congress, and Israeli and American policymakers.

AIPAC 2020 opened its doors on Monday to welcome activists, members of the US Congress, as well as Israeli and American policymakers.

The list of the most prominent attendees, who are expected to give a speech, include US Vice President Mike Pence, President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez and former New York City mayor and Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg.

