SNL Host Draws Twitter Flack After Joke About Senators 'Stabbing' Trump to 'Death' Like Caesar

Comedian John Mulaney, host of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, during the opening monologue, compared US President Donald Trump to the Roman historical figure Julius Caesar, joking that it would be “interesting” if Trump faced the same knife-filled destiny as Caesar.
The humorous remark was made as the host spoke about the show falling on a “Leap Year”, a calendrical event invented during the era of Julius Caesar.
“[Caesar] started the Leap Year in order to correct the calendar and we still do it to this day,” Mulaney told the audience. “Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives and they stabbed him to death”.
Dangerous humor. SNL Mulaney jokes...”how interesting if Trump to be stabbed to death by Senators...like Julius Caesar.”— Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) March 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/ZDNA2vTBXK
Mulaney went on saying that it “would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now”.
The comedian further joked that he had consulted with a lawyer on whether he would be safe making that joke, stating that his attorney has asked another lawyer, who told both that it was safe to do so.
Mulaney’s joke met strong reactions from supporters of the president on social media platforms.
“So you think that's funny, Funny boy? how about anything happens to Trump i bet you'll have millions of patriots looking for you?,” a user tweeted.
“You suggested on national TV that Senators stab Trump like Julius Ceasar? Hello @SecretService,” another tweeted.
“Please do us all a favor and look into the suggested assassination of President Trump during last night's Saturday Night Live opening monologue by so called comedian John Mulaney,” a user tweeted.
@mulaney So you think that's funny, Funny boy? how about anything happens to Trump i bet you'll have millions of patriots looking for you?— nick (@nick50926043) March 2, 2020
Would you like that funny Boy?
Keep making threats to my president see what happens!
You suggested on national TV that Senators stab Trump like Julius Ceasar? Hello @SecretService.— SCTrumpKag2020 (@SKag2020) March 1, 2020
John Mulaney is funny BUT he's a pathetic white knight with Trump Derangement Syndrome.— Chris Rembert (@ChrisRembert2) March 2, 2020
I guess he supports the assassination of Lincoln and Kennedy too.@nbcsnl needs to go back to actuall comedy, instead of pandering to the corrupt elites like Warren. https://t.co/n3Gf9RdCBR
Please do us all a favor and look into the suggested assassination of President Trump during last night's Saturday Night Live opening monologue by so called comedian John Mulaney. God Bless.— Effindorn (@Effindorn1) March 2, 2020
I hope trumps brings back old lgtb laws. That’ll happen before your wishes assassination if trump. 🤞#lifeforpoundingcolon— Kyle Prince (@KylePrince4) March 1, 2020
#tRumpSlump thanks John Mulaney!!! #SNL #Trump— Donna Boyd (@donnadiane1970) March 1, 2020
JOHN MULANEY JUST SUGGESTED THE SENATORS STAB TRUMP TO DEATH. I LOVE YOU. HERO.— Reap Dawg (@ReaperCancelled) March 1, 2020
RIP John Mulaney— Joles (@CanaJoles) March 2, 2020
I heard he committed Career Suicide on #SNL .
Bye you Sucked anyway.
🇺🇸TRUMP🇺🇸
2020
SNL host John Mulaney "jokes" US senators should stab POTUS Trump to death as did Roman senators to Julius Ceasar.— Otto Matsch (@MatschOtto) March 2, 2020
How did that work out for them?
The ringleaders were power-hungry thugs and were all killed within a few years. Cassius, Marc Anthony, all of them.
@mulaney you sir are an idiot stating Trump should be stabbed to death you are a total liberal idiot— Vintage Enterprise Memorabilia (@VEMVintage) March 1, 2020
