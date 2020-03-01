Register
14:52 GMT01 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020

    Flush with Cash? Sen. Elizabeth Warren Campaign Hauled in Over $29 Mln in February Alone

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Major Democrats in the 2020 primary field have been fiercely competing for donations, running grassroots campaigns, with many rejecting donations from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists.

    2020 Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's campaign boasted an impressive haul of over $29 million in February, according to a campaign memo released on Sunday and quoted by The New York Times in the wake of the South Carolina primary which witnessed a commanding landslide from former Vice President Joe Biden.

    Warren, who garnered 7 per cent in the nominating contest and finished fifth, had made more in one month than the campaign had succeeded in raising during previous quarters.

    70-year old Warren, a vehement critic of President Donald Trump, hails from the so-called ''progressive wing'' of the party and is known for her "Medicare for All" healthcare plan, which has been lambasted by both Democrats and Republicans.

    The Senator, who along with the other contenders is already looking ahead to Super Tuesday on 3 March, when 14 states cast ballots across the country, congratulated Joe Biden on his victory at a rally in Houston.

    © REUTERS / RICK WILKING
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dances with a boy at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, U.S., February 2, 2020.

    Emphasizing her determination to persist in fighting for delegates, Warren said:

    "I’ll be the first to say that the first four contests haven’t gone exactly as I’d hoped… My campaign is built for the long haul and we are looking forward to these big contests."

    Wrapping up her address, Warren urged supporters to donate to her campaign.

    However, just a few months ago, wrapping up 2019, Warren’s campaign had been bemoaning the numbers, concerned that if they didn’t pick up there were risks of scaling back plans to “organize for the Senator in all 50 states during the primary", according to an e-mail cited in a report in the Boston Globe.

    According to the email, Warren's campaign acknowledged that it only raised $17 million in the last quarter of 2019 compared with $24.6 million in the third quarter - a drop of $7.6 million, or 31 per cent.

    Joe Biden

    Former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, according to POLITICO, received a welcome cash influx as he was heading into the South Carolina primary, where he triumphed on Saturday, clearing 48,4 per cent.

    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

    Biden’s campaign fundraising totaled $2 million in four days ahead of the primary, as the pro-Biden Unite the Country super PAC raised $2.5 million on 27 February alone, boosting his ad buy ahead of Super Tuesday.

    Bernie Sanders

    When it comes to presidential campaign donations, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders boasted a mammoth $46.5 million in February.

    The self-described "democratic socialist" finished a distant second behind Joe Biden in South Carolina's primary, with 19.9 per cent.

    While announcing it will run TV ads in nine states holding primaries later this month: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, which vote on 10 March, and Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which vote a week later, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement:

    “The senator’s multi-generational, multiracial working class coalition keeps fueling his campaign for transformational change a few bucks at a time.”

    According to Shakir, out of over 2 million donations received in February, more than 1.4 million were from voters in Super Tuesday states.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 26, 2020.

    Sanders’ success hinges on attracting small, online donations with the contributors giving repeatedly without exceeding federal limits – a format that Warren has also made ample use of.

    Sanders and Warren are the only two candidates who have completely rejected PAC money and all private, high-dollar fundraisers, as they place their trust in grassroots donations.

    Mike Bloomberg

    And yet Sanders, albeit boasting an impressive cash advantage over rivals, falls short when measuring up against billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. The latter has dipped into his personal coffers to lavish over $400 million on his campaign since entering the Democratic presidential race in late November, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020.

    According to the latest Federal Election Commission filings, Bloomberg has spent more on his presidential bid than Sanders, Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have spent on their campaigns combined.

     

    Related:

    Elizabeth Warren Scrubs Evidence of Her Native American Ancestry From Internet
    Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Listed Asian, Middle Eastern and Indian Billionaires as White – Report
    Elizabeth Warren Campaign Admits Fund-Raising Fall, May Force Cuts in National Organisation
    Did Elizabeth Warren & CNN Team Up to Promote a Lie About Sanders?
    Tags:
    Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse