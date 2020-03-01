Democrat Tom Steyer Reportedly Ends Presidential Campaign After South Carolina Primary

The Saturday Democratic primary in South Carolina resulting in a sweeping victory for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is on track to secure at least 20 delegates, according to Edison Research.

According to CNN, Tom Steyer, a billionaire activist who has poured over $19 million into South Carolina TV ads, ended his campaign on Saturday after primary results were announced.

Steyer, whose presidential campaign targeted South Carolina's black voters by criticizing inequality in the US that he claims is rooted in racism, failed to surpass in the vote ex-vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

"We were disappointed with where we came out," Steyer said in a speech to supporters.

"I said if I didn't see a path to winning I'd suspend my campaign," he said. "And I can't see a path where I can win the presidency."

