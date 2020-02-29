Two Hunks Filmed Shadowboxing on Floating Ice Chunk in Lake Michigan - Video

Two ripped men, a 37-year-old Chicago bouncer Boban Simic and his trainer, firefighter Bobby Thompson astonished passers-by strolling by Lake Michigan when they held a boxing training session in a very unusual venue.
The two fighters went to the lake to have their regular swim before they spotted a floating ice sheet near the shore which they promptly turned into an improvised boxing ring.
In a video, which Simic uploaded to social media, the two are seen shadowboxing on the ice, taking breaks to have a dip. They eventually pushed the ice to the bank in order to get ashore.
"This was like the high of my life," Chicago Sun Times quoted Thompson as saying. "We’re talking about getting to box on a f***ing iceberg in Lake Michigan."
