Register
07:50 GMT29 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Donald Trump Slams Democrats for Politicising Coronavirus as "New Hoax"

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/14/1078411478_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_61ac243e3f9fead6ce0892878f75036a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002291078436535-donald-trump-slams-democrats-for-politicising-coronavirus-as-new-hoax-/

    On Wednesday President Donald Trump announced that Vice President Mike Pence would head the coronavirus response, rejecting an earlier assessment by US health officials that the novel virus would inevitably spread more broadly in the United States.

    Ahead of a crucial Democratic primary in South Carolina, US President Donald Trump slammed the Democrats for politicising the coronavirus outbreak to create a “new hoax” after the impeachment proceedings they spearheaded against him earlier, as he took another jab at their immigration policies as presenting a “threat” to the health of Americans.

    “Now the Democrats are politicising the coronavirus… They have no clue, they can't even count their votes in Iowa.This is their new hoax,” said Trump.

    In a speech at a campaign rally in North Charleston, Trump launched a counter-attack at the criticism recently lobbed at his administration’s handling of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    “We are doing everything in our power to keep the infection and those carrying the infection from entering the country. We have no choice… Whether it’s the virus that we’re talking about, or the many other public health threats, the Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and well-being of all Americans,” Trump said at the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

    Earlier, the administration became the target of significant criticism for its handling of the epidemic outbreak, with the Democrats emphasising cuts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) under Trump’s leadership, which started in 2018, as the White House focused on curbing funding to Obama-era disease security programmes.

    US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday accused the Trump administration of releasing misleading and unscientific information about controlling COVID-19, as he urged Trump to sign the full $8.5 billion in coronavirus response funding proposed by Congress.

    On Thursday, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation says has "pandemic potential", would eventually be contained and eliminated in the United States.

    The President added that "from our shores, you know, it could get worse before it gets better. Could maybe go away. We'll see what happens. Nobody really knows".

    US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a tour of the secretary's operation center following a coronavirus task force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, US, 27 February 2020.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a tour of the "secretary's operation center" following a coronavirus task force meeting at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Washington, US, 27 February 2020.

    As he extolled his administration's efforts in response to the outbreak, Trump said:

    "We have done an incredible job. We're going to continue.”

    Earlier, on Wednesday, the US President announced that Vice President Mike Pence would be the administration’s point person on the response to the outbreak.

    Subsequently, Pence said he had enlisted the help of Dr. Deborah L Birx, who runs the country’s efforts to fight HIV and AIDS, and Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services Secretary.

    The current news comes as The Washington Post reported Friday that California had discovered another person with coronavirus who may have received the disease via community transmission, after a similar case in Oregon and the first such case diagnosed in northern California on Wednesday, 26 February.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had begun sending out new testing guidance to health care workers in the wake of the developments, as earlier in the outbreak, CDC guidance to US doctors was that a patient had to have a travel history to China or be a close contact of someone who had been there before being tested.

    A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a new coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

    According to Worldometers, as of 29 February, 2020 at 06:40 GMT, there have been 66 confirmed cases of patients infected with COVID-19 in the United States.

    An outbreak caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) began in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019, and has since spread throughout China and to other countries and territories, including the United States. According to WHO, 53 countries have been affected so far.

    Related:

    Sanders Says Trump 'Misleading' Public on Coronavirus, Pence Unqualified to Head Response
    US Media Ignored Coronavirus Spread for Weeks to Cover Trump Impeachment - WH Chief of Staff
    Trump Says Will Soon Decide on Travel Ban for Countries With High Coronavirus Cases
    Tags:
    US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Disease Control, Mike Pence, coronavirus, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse