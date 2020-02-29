California Confirms Second Coronavirus Case of 'Unknown Origin'

The development comes as a day after US health officials announced they registered the first case in the US in which an infected person did not travel internationally or contacted anyone who had COVID-19.

US health officials confirmed on Friday the second coronavirus case of "ubknown origin."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they were "aware of a second possible instance of community spread of COVID-19 in California."

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California standed at 33 as of Thursday. According to Governor Gavin only 28 infetced people remained in California, while five others left the state.

Authorities have suggested that the first possible COVID-19 transmission was in a resident of Sacramento County.

