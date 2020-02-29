2002 Magazine Cover Featuring Melania Trump Kissing Firefighter Sets Twitter Ablaze

The magazine said that they could not know that the model they chose for the pose in the wake of the 9/11 attacks would be a future first lady of the United States.

New York Magazine unearthed a 2002 cover of a publication for Valentine’s Day 'Singles' that features the present first lady of the United States planting a kiss on a firefighter.

According to the magazine, at the time of the photo the wife of the current US president was a little-known model named Melania Knauss, and that her appearance on the cover was her last for the publication.

The magazine revealed that Knauss was, at the time, dating Donald Trump, a notorious celebrity self-promoter. The model was reportedly hired for a cover paying homage to the 'first responders' the earliest rescuers at the horrific scene.

In 2002, we booked a model to pose on the cover of @nymag. We didn't know we'd hired the future First Lady of the United States. But we had.https://t.co/YNtdF93saS — Christopher Bonanos (@heybonanos) February 27, 2020

The magazine explained that the idea of the pose was inspired by the iconic 1945 Alfred Eisenstaedt photograph of a sailor and a nurse smooching in Times Square on V-J Day.

“We did not, at the time, expect to be working with the future first lady of the United States,” the report remarked.

