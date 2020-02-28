How US Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak Despite Hysteria on Markets and in Media

Despite the fact that the US has been successfully handling the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic on its territory and has aided China's efforts, American and global financial markets have panicked in the last few days, sustaining hefty loses on fears of the deadly outbreak's possible consequences.

According to official data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US remains among countries only mildly affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The US currently reports having 59 citizens infected by the new disease and, so far, zero deaths.

Despite criticism from Democrats, the Trump administration made significant moves to keep the pandemic at bay – domestically and abroad. Here are key moves made by the White House in this direction.

The US has launched the first clinical trial of an experimental treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus, an antiviral remdesivir developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences.

POTUS Donald Trump has requested $2.5 billion to support various programmes directed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Trump appointed one of his closest allies, Vice President Mike Pence, to oversee efforts on combating the spread of the deadly infection.

© REUTERS / George Frey FILE PHOTO: A standard dust & particle mask, and an N95 medical respirator mask (bottom), that are part of personal protection and survival equipment kits ordered by customers preparing against novel coronavirus, are seen at Nitro-Pak in Midway, Utah, U.S. February 27, 2020.