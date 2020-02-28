Register
19:44 GMT28 February 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question next to Vice President Mike Pence during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020.

    How US Tackles Coronavirus Outbreak Despite Hysteria on Markets and in Media

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    by
    Despite the fact that the US has been successfully handling the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic on its territory and has aided China's efforts, American and global financial markets have panicked in the last few days, sustaining hefty loses on fears of the deadly outbreak's possible consequences.

    According to official data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US remains among countries only mildly affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The US currently reports having 59 citizens infected by the new disease and, so far, zero deaths.

    Despite criticism from Democrats, the Trump administration made significant moves to keep the pandemic at bay – domestically and abroad. Here are key moves made by the White House in this direction.

    • The US has launched the first clinical trial of an experimental treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus, an antiviral remdesivir developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences.
    • POTUS Donald Trump has requested $2.5 billion to support various programmes directed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
    • Trump appointed one of his closest allies, Vice President Mike Pence, to oversee efforts on combating the spread of the deadly infection.
    FILE PHOTO: A standard dust & particle mask, and an N95 medical respirator mask (bottom), that are part of personal protection and survival equipment kits ordered by customers preparing against novel coronavirus, are seen at Nitro-Pak in Midway, Utah, U.S. February 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / George Frey
    FILE PHOTO: A standard dust & particle mask, and an N95 medical respirator mask (bottom), that are part of personal protection and survival equipment kits ordered by customers preparing against novel coronavirus, are seen at Nitro-Pak in Midway, Utah, U.S. February 27, 2020.
    • The White House issued a 5-priority request to Congress to expand government surveillance, develop therapeutics and vaccines, and manufacture gowns and masks, as a means of protection against the coronavirus.
    • The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun to offer special testing kits designed to detect the coronavirus infection in patients with relevant symptoms, both domestically and abroad.
    • The Trump administration announced that it will send $100 million in aid to the pandemic's hotbed in China, as well as to other affected countries.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
