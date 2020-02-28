Fox News’ Defense of Trump’s Coronavirus Response Triggers #SuckItTrump Tweets

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s unique attempt at defending US President Donald Trump’s actions toward combating the presence of COVID-19 coronavirus in the US fell flat with netizens and prompted the viral hashtag #SuckItTrump to trend on social media.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, Huckabee expressed that he was disappointed in the politicization of the US response to coronavirus and argued that the media and lawmakers criticizing the effort are doing so to fuel their anti-Trump agenda.

However, things got a little uncomfortable when he offered up a hypothetical scenario in an attempt to convey his point.

The former governor and Fox News contributor contended that Trump “could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world, and suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean.”

This is one of the strangest fellatio hypotheticals I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/2Vbnu4B6ZR — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 28, 2020

Like clockwork, Huckabee’s mention of Trump’s hypothetical sucking caught the attention of Twitter users and thrusted both the former governor’s name and “#SuckItTrump” onto the trending list of the social media platform. It also didn’t help that Huckabee doubled down on his questionable comment via his own Twitter profile.

Not to mention, it’s not clear if Trump has ever been seen swimming, either.

Other users forwent the hashtag, but still put forward their criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus and Huckabee’s perceived blind loyalty to the US president.

This type of nonsense is DANGEROUS. That Fox News continues to engage in their State TV propaganda for Trump's fragile ego is reprehensible when it comes to coverage concerning Coronavirus. Lives are at stake. Such irresponsible coverage should be challenged when propagating LIES — Brent O (@OnlineDetective) February 28, 2020

Huckabee is sucking up to Trump so hard, that his face has completely attached itself to Trump.



The reality is that Trump's statements immediately and directly contradict the statements made by health experts, so now those health experts have their statements sanitized by Pence. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) February 28, 2020

And yet, there are currently 83,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, not 60,000.



Huckabee confirms Trump's incompetence. He'd do a half-assed job and claim victory. — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) February 28, 2020

MY GOD tRUMP DOESNT WANT PPL HERE TO BE TESTED BC THE NUMBERS OF PPL WHO HAVE IT WILL GO UP. IS THERE NOT A DOCTOR DECENT ENOUGH TO GO ON TV AND SAY THIS?!????? — ChickenBarr (@barr_chicken) February 28, 2020

Huckabee is an ignoramus sicko. The fact that he's given air time is an abomination. We should be hearing from intelligent people knowledgeable about infectious diseases, quantitative easing, geopolitical unrest, etc. instead of wasting precious time with such fools. — Beagles🐶Resist Is All-in for Liz in the Primary (@BeaglesResist) February 28, 2020

Despite Trump’s controversial appointment of Vice President Mike Pence as head of the federal government’s coronavirus task force, it appears that any potential blame regarding the US response to COVID-19 will still be directed toward the US president.