Get Ready! Hillary Clinton Reportedly Set to Launch Podcast to 'Rant and Rave' About Daily News

The United States is now entering a busy pre-election period, and Hillary Clinton, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, may have just found a new platform to speak her truth, by becoming a part of what she distrusted so much during her time in office – the media.

Hillary Clinton is preparing to start her own podcast, Politico revealed on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The audio show, which still does not have a title, will reportedly be co-produced by iHeartMedia, the audio giant that also produces the Joe Rogan Experience and distributes the Conan O’Brien show. The latter supposedly inspired Clinton to try her hand in the media after an appearance in one podcast last year.

“Conan just exudes enthusiasm about this platform and he does these interviews that are really evergreen and the idea with her, in part inspired by that experience, is to do the same thing”, a source told Politico.

It was also the former politician’s interview with Howard Stern, during which Clinton denied the rumours that she was a lesbian that has influenced her desire to become part of the media blitz, the outlet argued.

“She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day”, the source explained.

According to reports, Clinton’s show will invite a wide variety of guests, including the world’s most renowned politicians, writers, and celebrities to engage “with people of grit and determination”.

It is believed that the former first lady has already spent some time in a Manhattan studio, but the audio programme will be launched no earlier than late spring.

Hillary Clinton, who lost the American presidential election to Donald Trump in 2016, has already used some opportunities with the media to weigh in on the 2020 election battle. As such, she earlier slammed Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders, by saying that “nobody” ever liked him or wanted to work with him in Congress.