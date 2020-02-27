33 People Tested Positive For Coronavirus in California - Governor Newsom

The pneumonia outbreak, caused by a new strain of coronavirus, was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in the Hubei province and has since spread to more than 40 countries worldwide.

33 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in California, with five of them moved out of the state, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Thursday.

The first possible transmission was in a resident of Sacramento County, health authorities said earlier.

The state is currently monitoring 8,400 people, who have arrived on domestic commercials flights, for possible coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US stands at 59, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

US President Donald Trump said the outbreak could worsen in the United States, but such a situation was not inevitable.