Canadian Police to Cease Security Detail for Duke, Duchess of Sussex Over Their New Status

The former royal couple recently decided to step away from royal duties and rescind their royal status. They have since relocated to Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that they would stop guarding Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, "in keeping with the change of their status". The police will continue to provide security detail for the two until they officially stop being members of the royal family in the coming weeks.

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis", the statement said.

The Sussexes stunned the public and the royal family in early January, when they announced that they would be rescinding their status, and stepping away from their responsibilities as the royal couple. Their decision came amid apparent frustration over intensified media attention to their personas.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also chose to reside primarily in Canada for the time being.