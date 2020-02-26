VP Pence Made Chief of US Coronavirus Task Force

During a Wednesday presser before the American public, US President Donald Trump announced Washington will "spend whatever is appropriate" to combat the possible spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

Trump revealed that the government will begin by moving a total of $2.5 billion in funding to various programs to fight the coronavirus, noting that Washington is "very, very ready" for an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

US Vice President Mike Pence explained that he has been appointed as the head of various groups and will ensure they have the necessary resources for the government response. He also asserted that Trump took "unprecedented steps" against the disease since Washington was alerted of its presence in the US.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW