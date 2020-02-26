Deadly Shooting at Milwaukee Brewery: What We Know So Far

-
Police responded to a shooting incident at the Molson Coors Brewing facility in Milwaukee, 3939 W. Highland Ave., at 2:11 p.m on Wednesday. E-mails were sent to employees at the plant that a shooter was in or near the second-floor stairwell of the factory's Building 4.
- There has been conflicting information about the actual number of victims in the shooting. Media reports say from 6 to 8 people could have been killed in the rampage.
- The mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, confirmed that "multiple people have died" and added that the shooter was also killed.
- According to WBBM-TV, citing a law enforcement source, the gunman was an employee at the Molson Coors facility, who had been sacked earlier in the day, returning to the complex with a gun and a silencer, and opening fire on ex-coworkers. The source added that the shooter could have entered the premises using a stolen name card.
- Milwaukee police have yet to confirm the number of victims and the identity of the shooter.
- The Molson Coors brewing facility in Milwaukee is a large industrial manufacturing site with corporate offices and breweries, with more than 600 people employed.
