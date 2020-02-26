Register
23:25 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Same Web of Corruption’: Pro-Assange Protesters Rally Outside Jail Holding Manning, Hammond

    Morgan Artyukhina
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/36/1078413687_0:0:4032:2268_1200x675_80_0_0_7ab452c83450759858f04bda1e09a876.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002261078413718-same-web-of-corruption-pro-assange-protesters-rally-outside-jail-holding-manning-hammond/

    Activists protested outside the Virginia jail holding whistleblower Chelsea Manning on Wednesday, as the judge in the extradition hearing for WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in London rejected pleas to intervene in Assange’s treatment in Belmarsh Prison.

    For nearly a year, former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning has been detained in Federal Detention Center Alexandria. Manning is not charged with a crime, but rather, she is being held in contempt of a federal grand jury for refusing to answer questions about her relationship with Assange. The whistleblower insists she answered their questions during her 2013 trial for having stolen classified US government documents and given them to WikiLeaks to publish, and that asking them again is an attempt to entrap her.

    Held in the same jail and for the same reason is Jeremy Hammond, a hacktivist whose prison sentence was nearly completed when he was called before the same grand jury as Manning, and who refused to answer questions about his leaking of hacked emails from private intelligence firm Stratfor via WikiLeaks. Now he is also held in contempt in the belief that doing so will compel him, like the US government hopes it will Manning, to cooperate with the grand jury.

    ​‘Human Rights Start at Home’

    Activists with several whistleblower defense groups, including United in Solidarity for Julian Assange and Action 4 Assange, gathered outside the Alexandria jail on Wednesday to voice their continuing support for Manning and Hammond, whose noncompliance they said was frustrating Washington’s attempts to have Assange extradited from the United Kingdom to the US to stand trial for charges associated with Manning’s leaks he published.

    “Chelsea’s struggle and her principled stance against grand juries is one of the things that’s actually helping Julian’s defense right now,” Alex Smith, an activist with Action 4 Assange and one of the event’s planners, told Sputnik on a rocky median under an overpass outside the jail, the only place the group was allowed to demonstrate.

    ​“She’s been very clear that they’ve already got all of her testimony that is ever going to be got - 100% clear on that,” activist Steve Boykin said. “What is working in this particular instance is that there is a concerted effort to keep her imprisoned. This is the re-incarceration, the third incarceration.”

    “She has spent, between 2010 and 2020, 77% - so over seven years - in jail for this exact thing, and she also spent over a year in solitary confinement alone,” Smith continued. “So I think showing up here is as important for people supporting Chelsea and Jeremy as well as is important as supporting Julian, because it’s all interconnected and built into that same web of corruption that they’re fighting against.”

    Ian Schlakman, an activist who traveled from Baltimore to join the protest, said the upcoming decision on Assange’s extradition “fundamentally defines whether or not … the US is going to assert its authority to literally abduct citizens around the world because they do not like what they are saying or publishing about the US government.”

    ​“Why can’t the US understand that human rights start at home? We must respect ourselves as a country and our own citizens, and until we do that, we have no right to go around the world preaching to others how they should act and dictate. This is an outrageous act of imperialism,” he said.

    The activists then took turns reading from Manning’s June 2, 2019, letter to US District Judge Anthony J. Trenga on a speaker system pointed at the jail. In the letter, Manning explains in detail her philosophical opposition to the concept of a grand jury and her “conscientious objection” to cooperating with what the grand jury has evolved into in the 21st century United States. She describes the panel as a “kangaroo jury” that, while capable of “indicting a ham sandwich,” only really demonstrates that capability when the accused are not members of the law enforcement community.

    Afterward, the activists blew whistles to demonstrate their support for the whistleblowers, in the hopes Manning and Hammond could hear their cacophony through the detention center’s tiny slit windows.

    ​Assange’s Judge Won’t Intervene In Prison

    The protest comes the same day as Judge Vanessa Baraitser, presiding over Assange’s case in London, rejected pleas from Assange’s barrister, Edward Fitzgerald QC, to intervene and end the “horrendous” treatment Assange has received, as WikiLeaks spokesperson Kristinn Hrafnsson put it. This is the second time Judge Baraitser has declined requests to intervene in Assange’s treatment.

    “He was handcuffed 11 times yesterday on the way back and forth to the courthouse from the prison, which is just around the corner from here. He was strip-searched twice in that process. That is a humiliation that he has to endure,” Hrafnsson said outside the Woolwich Crown Court in southeastern London. Hrafnsson noted Assange has also had his court documents taken away, which he called “a violation of every principle in the book and every human rights consideration.”

    Human rights activist and former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray also described on Tuesday how Assange was “confined at the back of the court behind a bulletproof glass screen” and expressed “several times during the proceedings that this made it very difficult for him to see and hear the proceedings.” Sputnik journalist Walter Smolarek has also reported that Assange was shifted between several rooms in Belmarsh Prison Monday night in an attempt to render him unable to adequately defend himself in the courtroom the next day.

    The detention of both Manning and Assange has been explicitly condemned by Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Melzer described Assange as early as May of 2019 as having “all the symptoms of a torture victim,” and said in November that his condition “severely undermines the credibility of the UK’s commitment to the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, as well as to the rule of law more generally.”

    Melzer described Manning’s treatment in a November letter published at the end of the year as not constituting a “circumscribed sanction for a specific offense, but an open-ended, progressively severe measure of coercion fulfilling all the constitutive elements of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” He has not commented on Hammond’s detention.

    More than 117 doctors from 18 countries recently penned a joint letter of protest against the conditions in which Assange has been kept since April 2019 - their second unheeded protest to the British government on the subject - in which they noted that “should Assange die in a UK prison, as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has warned, he will effectively have been tortured to death.”

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    ‘A Tradition’: Manning, Hammond Follow Footsteps of Activists Resisting ‘Egregious’ US Grand Juries
    Live Updates: UK Court Holds Third Day of Hearings on Julian Assange's Extradition - Video
    Imperialism On Trial: Alternative Media Heavyweights Slam 'Fraud' Of Western Assange Case Narrative
    Tags:
    protest, Jail, Alexandria, Whistleblower, Jeremy Hammond, Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse