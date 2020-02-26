US Police Investigate 'Critical Incident' After Shooting Reported in Milwaukee Brewery

US police are responding to what they called a "critical incident" in Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin. The local authorities are urging citizens to avoid the area as the shooter is still on the loose.
The incident occurred the area of the 4000 block of West State Street, near North 35th Street and West Highland Boulevard.
Media staging area at this time is 35th and State. This is an active scene, take Highland Blvd as an alternative route.— Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020
Alleged videos from the scene have emerged on social media. Significant police units are active in the area.
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice investigating critical incident near @MolsonCoors @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/OktIv6Qdk2— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 26, 2020
@WISN12News pic.twitter.com/Vb0rHanah7— Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 26, 2020
NOW: #MillerCoors shooting in Milwaukee— Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 26, 2020
-Happening 1.5 miles north of #MillerPark and 1.7 miles west of #MarquetteUniversity
-Police blocking streets & access at 35th & Wisconsin Ave.
-Witness to @CBS58: "Streets are blocked off, I am scared"@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HTHKCywm6M
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)