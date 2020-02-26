US Police Investigate 'Critical Incident' After Shooting Reported in Milwaukee Brewery

There have been no confirmed reports about the possible victims of the shooting, but some media reports say there have been several people injured.

US police are responding to what they called a "critical incident" in Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin. The local authorities are urging citizens to avoid the area as the shooter is still on the loose.

The incident occurred the area of the 4000 block of West State Street, near North 35th Street and West Highland Boulevard.

Media staging area at this time is 35th and State. This is an active scene, take Highland Blvd as an alternative route. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Alleged videos from the scene have emerged on social media. Significant police units are active in the area.

NOW: #MillerCoors shooting in Milwaukee



-Happening 1.5 miles north of #MillerPark and 1.7 miles west of #MarquetteUniversity



-Police blocking streets & access at 35th & Wisconsin Ave.



-Witness to @CBS58: "Streets are blocked off, I am scared"@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HTHKCywm6M — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 26, 2020

