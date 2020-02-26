Register
18:51 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is pursued by reporters after attending the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020.

    How Dare You! Bernie Chastised by Twitter Users Over His Wife's Interview With "Russian TV"

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/60/1078176020_0:144:3000:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_8f8470a4b2628cf3a8aa56c0c32477a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002261078411639-how-dare-you-bernie-chastised-by-twitter-users-over-his-wifes-interview-with-russian-tv/

    Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders has found himself between a rock and a hard place being lambasted by Twitter users on Wednesday over his wife's interview with RT America. However, the angry netizens seemingly failed to notice that the dialogue took place in 2016, the same year when Bernie appeared on RT America himself.

    On Wednesday, Twitter exploded with resentment over an interview Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' wife, Jane, had given to RT America's Ed Schultz.

    "Bernie Sanders' wife went on Russian TV to explain why open primaries — like the SC Democratic primary on Saturday — are more "democratic" because they allow Republicans to vote for who the Democratic nominee should be. Sorry, Jane – this is just wrong!" tweeted Jon Cooper, the chair of the Democratic Coalition.

    ​However, it is not the topic of the discussion that prompted the ire of some American users, but the very fact that Jane Sanders had talked to the broadcaster.

    "I'm sorry, but no Democratic candidate nor any of their surrogates or family members should be anywhere close to Russian TV", a user named Santiago Mayer writes.

    The Twitter storm came on the heels of the 21 February reports alleging Russia's interference in the US 2020 presidential race with the supposed aim of boosting Bernie Sanders' election campaign. Sanders, who has emerged as the Democratic frontrunner rushed to condemn the rumoured "interference". Back in 2016, the Vermont senator also subjected Russia to criticism for its alleged meddling in the American election cycle, something that Moscow has vehemently denied.

    Despite the denunciation of the non-confirmed Russian effort, Sanders has come into the crosshairs of Twitter users: "Bernie's wife went on Russian TV even as Bernie knew he was receiving Russian help, and even as he denied that he was receiving Russian help", a social media platform user named Rev Magdalen tweeted.

    ​However, it is not the first time that Sanders has given an interview to RT America.

    On 5 October 2016, Bernie Sanders, who was interviewed by RT's Ed Schultz after a rally for Hillary Clinton in Iowa, said that he would keep his promise to throw his weight behind Hillary, the then-Democratic nominee: "We cannot elect a president with a cornerstone of his campaign based on bigotry", the senator said referring to Trump and added: "I'm going to do my best to make sure Hillary Clinton is elected president".

    Following the resounding defeat of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party started pedalling the "Russia election meddling" story which prompted American lawmakers to force RT America, a US-based television channel and part of the RT global multilingual television news network, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). However, the similar US-based, state-owned broadcasters like BBC America or Al Jazeera English have not been obliged to do the same.

    Ed Schultz, who interviewed Bernie and Jane Sanders, was an American television and radio host who had worked on MSNBC from 2009 to 2015 and joined RT America in January 2016. After Schultz's passing away at his home in Washington, DC on 5 July 2018, Sanders lauded the legendary host as "a passionate defender of American workers, who strongly supported trade policies that work for all of us not just large corporations" on Facebook.

    Related:

    Democratic Rivals’ ‘Pablum’ Platforms Failing to Stop Sanders’ Rise in South Carolina
    Sanders Tops Democratic Polls, Leads Biden Among African American Voters - Reports
    Bernie 2.0: All The Changes to Sanders’ Democratic Nomination Bid…Or Lack Thereof?
    Tags:
    alleged Russian meddling, Twitter, 2020 election, Bernie Sanders, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse