Register
17:20 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for another day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City

    Harvey Weinstein’s Older Children Don’t Talk to Him Following Rape Charges – Report

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/06/1078410688_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_672ef414c6dfa1543f1722cd2cd20407.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002261078410771-harvey-weinsteins-older-children-dont-talk-to-him-amid-rape-charges-report/

    On Monday, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on sexual assault and third-degree rape charges. The 67-year-old offender is currently awaiting his sentencing trial and potentially looking to spend 25 years in prison.

    Speaking to the Daily Mail, Harvey Weinstein’s devoted attorney Donna Rotunno revealed that the former movie producer and now the accused rapist no longer has contact with his older children, but still has a good relationship with the younger ones, who are said to “rely on him on a daily basis”.

    “His oldest daughters don't speak to him. So I mean it's horrific. The ripple effect of someone losing their freedom is beyond what any of us could comprehend”, Rotunno admitted, while explaining how Weinstein’s life has changed following the sexual assault charges.

    “He's been seeing the younger kids their whole lives. They live next door to each other, he has a great relationship with his younger children”, the lawyer still argued.
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 4, 2020
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 4, 2020

    Harvey Weinstein has three children from his marriage to Eve Chilton, 25-year-old Lily, also known as Remy, Emma and Ruth, who are 22 and 17 respectively. The couple divorced in 2004 after seventeen years of marriage. The ex-Hollywood mogul then married English fashion designer Georgina Chapman who gave birth to Weinstein’s two other kids, India in 2010 and Dashiell three years later. However, she left her husband in 2017 following the first reports of sexual assaults from Weinstein’s alleged victims.

    “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions”, Chapman said at that time.
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney Donna Rotunno leaves New York Criminal Court
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney Donna Rotunno leaves New York Criminal Court

    The producer’s attorney has stated that the couple still works “well together” to raise their kids, but admitted during the interview that the disgraced producer was frightened of meeting his death in jail.

    “He's 68 years old. Obviously, he accepts it, look where he is right now. It's real - with his health - who knows how many years he could survive in there. Probably not that many”, Rotunno told the outlet.  

    On 24 February, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two charges, relating to the third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann back in 2013, and the charge of first-degree criminal sexual act in relation to former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. However, the producer was acquitted of the first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges. He still faces decades in prison, with his sentence to be decided on 11 March.

    Tags:
    sexual assaults, Harvey Weinstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse