It's a New York Thing: Bloomberg Jokes About Naked Cowboy, Leaving South Carolina Audience Confused

The latest Democratic debates held in Charleston, South Carolina were a bit far from New York, but that didn't stop former Mayor Mike Bloomberg from referring to things that are only well known inside the Big Apple.

Ex-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to joke about the Naked Cowboy during Tuesday's Democratic debate but left the audience puzzled, as many Americans have never heard of the famous street performer from Times Square, who is, for obvious reasons, known mainly to New Yorkers.

"I think what's right for New York City isn't necessarily right for all the other cities, otherwise you'd have the Naked Cowboy in every city, so let's get serious here", Bloomberg said.

Following the debate, people started to frantically google the meaning of the joke, and #nakedcowboy was soon trending on Twitter.

How many people have any idea what Bloomberg is referring to? 😂#NakedCowboy #DemDebate — 13 Million (@13millionplus) February 26, 2020

Numerous users pointed out that the joke was a bit far-fetched because the cowboy wasn't really that famous outside the confines of the city, that is, before the ex-mayor's name-drop at the debates.

It’s very New York to not realize that only New Yorkers will get that Naked Cowboy joke. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 26, 2020

In case you didn't know Times Square has this guy "The Naked Cowboy" pic.twitter.com/kp96DBJ32Y — KeithLeBlanc (@KeithLeBlanc63) February 26, 2020

​Others just made light of the joke and about the audience's reaction.

but mayor bloomberg, i DO want a naked cowboy in every city — bullet biter (@lilsatsuma) February 26, 2020