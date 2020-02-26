It's a New York Thing: Bloomberg Jokes About Naked Cowboy, Leaving South Carolina Audience Confused

Ex-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to joke about the Naked Cowboy during Tuesday's Democratic debate but left the audience puzzled, as many Americans have never heard of the famous street performer from Times Square, who is, for obvious reasons, known mainly to New Yorkers.
"I think what's right for New York City isn't necessarily right for all the other cities, otherwise you'd have the Naked Cowboy in every city, so let's get serious here", Bloomberg said.
Following the debate, people started to frantically google the meaning of the joke, and #nakedcowboy was soon trending on Twitter.
How many people have any idea what Bloomberg is referring to? 😂#NakedCowboy #DemDebate— 13 Million (@13millionplus) February 26, 2020
I Googled #nakedcowboy Your welcome #DemDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/RM8Jo8oNEV— Ready Fire Aim (@juliawhiteker) February 26, 2020
#nakedcowboy #uncledick what the hell is going on tonight? 🦌🤦🤠 #DemDebates— bored mom (@boredmoms) February 26, 2020
Naked cowboy? #MikeBloomberg2020 pic.twitter.com/mcllyBdOnt— Pardoning Criminals to Own the Libz (@KronerProblem) February 26, 2020
Numerous users pointed out that the joke was a bit far-fetched because the cowboy wasn't really that famous outside the confines of the city, that is, before the ex-mayor's name-drop at the debates.
It’s very New York to not realize that only New Yorkers will get that Naked Cowboy joke.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 26, 2020
In case you didn't know Times Square has this guy "The Naked Cowboy" pic.twitter.com/kp96DBJ32Y— KeithLeBlanc (@KeithLeBlanc63) February 26, 2020
Others just made light of the joke and about the audience's reaction.
but mayor bloomberg, i DO want a naked cowboy in every city— bullet biter (@lilsatsuma) February 26, 2020
Naked cowboy joke... crickets #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8QJvTHWwv5— Mikey129 (@Mikey129) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg should not pursue a career in stand-up comedy. #NakedCowboy #DemDebate2020 #DemDebate— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 26, 2020
I wrote the Naked Cowboy joke. I was paid $80,000 and given a rent-controlled 2 bed in the West Village— Billy Domineau (@BillyDomineau) February 26, 2020
