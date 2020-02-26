‘To Run For President?’ Twitter Flooded With Reasons Why Bob Iger Quit as Disney CEO

The businessman on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that he would step down as The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer, giving way to successor Bob Chapek.

The departure of Bob Iger from Disney’s top office has sparked rumours and speculations about the reason behind his surprise announcement, shortly after renewing his contract with the company.

After 15 years as Disney's CEO, Iger is leaving the multinational entertainment giant at a time when the company is doing well financially and expanding its market share.

Some suggest that the businessman left Disney to take part in the Democratic primaries for the nomination in the US 2020 presidential election.

"Bob Iger’s going to show Mike Bloomberg how it’s done by skipping Iowa, NH, Nevada, SC, Super Tuesday and the entire Dem primary and still win the nomination", an editor for The Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker, quipped.

Others claim that Iger’s departure was because of a failure to handle the Star Wars franchise.

Some suggested that Iger could be going to prison for alleged involvement in scandals related to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

Reliable sources say he'll be joining Harvey in a prison cell soon, they also say Weinstein, wants to be on top, bunk?#Hollyweirdos pic.twitter.com/O6fVOT8uoR — Fastgolf (@fastgolf) February 25, 2020

Brian Stelter of CNN made a point of dispelling political rumours, however, although Iger's post-Disney plans have not been revealed.

“Iger explored a run for president a couple of years ago, but dedicated himself to the Fox transaction and Disney+ instead. His exec chairman title indicates he's not diving into politics now", Stelter tweeted.

