Register
14:39 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 29, 2019 A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London

    White House Reportedly Discusses Measures to Stop US Chip Sales to Huawei

    © AFP 2019 / TOLGA AKMEN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/56/1078315659_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_0f909c3558c193e74e36a68dcef77ff5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002251078402287-white-house-reportedly-discusses-measures-to-stop-us-chip-sales-to-huawei/

    The US has been waging a campaign against the Chinese tech giant, which it accuses of helping Beijing to spy on its customers, since last year, limiting American companies' sales to Huawei and pressing foreign countries to ditch its equipment for 5G networks.

    US government agencies held a meeting last week to discuss proposals for new restrictive measures on exports to China, Reuters reported citing anonymous sources. These proposals reportedly included restricting sales of chips to Huawei and General Electric's jet engines to aerospace manufacturer Comac building Chinese C919 airliners.

    According to Reuters, not all of these proposals found support with President Donald Trump, who opposed measures against jet engine exports. At the same time, the idea of banning the export of chips, a crucial component of Huawei devices, allegedly still remains on the table in a bid to curb the company's positions on global markets.

    The U.S. flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    The U.S. flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken January 29, 2020

    The report comes hot on the heels of Trump's own remarks that foreign buyers of US-made chips and other products should not face difficulties due to the abuse of the "national security concerns" card. He, however, didn't elaborate whether it means Huawei will be allowed to buy US products that do not endanger the country's national security.

    "I mean, things are put on my desk that have nothing to do with national security, including with chipmakers and various others", Trump said.

    Washington initiated its campaign against Huawei last year orchestrating the arrest of its top financial officer in Canada, Meng Wanzhou, banning American companies from working with the Chinese tech giant, and pressuring foreign countries, even trying to blackmail allies, to ban Huawei from their 5G networks. The US claims that Huawei installs backdoors on its equipment to allow Beijing to freely spy on its clients.

    Both the Chinese government and the tech titan deny Washington's allegations and harshly condemned its actions against Huawei. The company promised to sue the White House over its policies and in the meantime has decided to replace American parts and software with alternatives, including domestically-produced items.

    A 5G-powered camera to detect body temperature is seen at an agricultural market, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China February 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Trump Advises India to Focus on 'Western 5G' Technology as Huawei Trials Delayed

    Washington's campaign to push Huawei out of 5G networks has largely been unsuccessful with only a few countries banning the company. The UK, one of the US’s key allies, allowed Huawei's equipment in non-core and non-sensitive parts of its 5G networks.

    Related:

    US Calls for EU to Use 5G from Huawei’s Rivals Samsung, Nokia, Ericsson, Calls Them Just as Advanced
    US Effort to Create 5G Rival 'Would be a Challenge', Huawei Exec Claims
    Donald Trump Cried ‘Betrayal’ at Boris Johnson’s Huawei 5G Move – Report
    District Court Throws Out Huawei Lawsuit Against US for Barring Government Contracts
    Google Warns Customers Against Sideloading Android Apps on ‘Uncertified’ Huawei Phones
    Trump Advises India to Focus on 'Western 5G' Technology as Huawei Trials Delayed
    Tags:
    chips, export, ban, Huawei, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse