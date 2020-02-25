Senator Chuck Schumer Pleads Guilty... to Spending Thousands of Dollars on Cheesecake - Video

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has confirmed spending more than $8,600 on Junior's cheesecake between 2012 and 2016.
"I give them as gifts. I use them for bets", the New York Senator said. "You know, when someone wants to bet something, you know, for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing. We once bet when the Packers were playing the Giants: Wisconsin cheese or Junior's cheesecake. What would you rather have? I love Junior's cheesecake".
"Guilty as charged... it's my guilty pleasure."— The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2020
WATCH: Sen. Chuck Schumer admits to spending thousands on cheesecake and serves cheesecake to members of the press in a lighthearted moment. pic.twitter.com/2OHX2lPgPe
"So I say to the New York Post and others: guilty as charged. I love Junior's cheesecake so much. It's the best cheesecake in the world. It is made in Brooklyn. I've been going to Junior's since I've been a little boy. And it's my guilty pleasure", he said, bringing in a tray with more cheesecake, offering it to members of the press.
The restaurant, founded in 1950 has beome one of the symbols of the city, famous for its New York-style cheesecake. The original place in Brooklyn was also visited by then-President Barack Obama and future mayor Bill de Blasio in 2013.
