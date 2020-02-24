Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Sexual Assault, Rape

However, the 67-year-old producer was found not guilty of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have meant life imprisonment for him.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday by a New York jury of sexual assault and rape.

The jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape. He was, however, cleared of first-degree rape and predatory sexual assault charges that could have seen him in jail for life.

In 2017, numerous actresses and former Weinstein employees claimed that he raped or harassed them. The producer denied all the accusations, saying that all the sexual relationships he had were consensual.

MORE TO FOLLOW