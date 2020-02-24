Federal Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request to Disqualify Her Over Alleged Bias - Reports

On Thursday, a US federal judge sentenced longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to 40 months in prison for obstructing a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw Roger Stone’s trial and sentenced him earlier, has denied a motion from the defendant to have her disqualified from his case, according to The Hill.

Roger Stone's legal team did not offer any legal support to have her removed from his case, Judge Jackson said.

“Given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the court’s docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote.

On Saturday, Stone moved to disqualify Jackson, claiming that the judge revealed her bias against him with comments she had made about the trial's jurors.

“Stone’s motion for new trial is directly related to the integrity of a juror,” his motion read. “It is alleged that a juror misled the court regarding her ability to be unbiased and fair and the juror attempted to cover up evidence that would directly contradict her false claims of impartiality.”

On Thursday, a US federal judge sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of seven counts, including lying to Congress over communications with WikiLeaks, and for causing obstruction and witness tampering.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the verdict, saying that Stone, his longtime aide, has been treated unfairly, and did not ruled out a pardon for his ex-campaign adviser.