Jewish Community Center Evacuated in New York Over Bomb Threats

According to the authorities, anonymous e-mails mentioning "bombs" have been sent to some 18 other Jewish Community Centers around the United States recently.

The Albany Jewish Community Center in New York has been evacuated and searched by police after it received bomb threats, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Sunday.

The police, however, did not find any threat, but an FBI investigation into the incident is underway.

Bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY.



At @AlbanyJCC, police evacuated the building, then declared it safe. An investigation into the threats is ongoing.



NY has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism — we won't let hate & fear win. pic.twitter.com/6ItIzr7U5s — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 23, 2020

The center is expected to return to its normal schedule on Monday, the Albany JCC wrote on its Twitter.