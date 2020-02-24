Jewish Community Center Evacuated in New York Over Bomb Threats

The Albany Jewish Community Center in New York has been evacuated and searched by police after it received bomb threats, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Sunday.
The police, however, did not find any threat, but an FBI investigation into the incident is underway.
Bomb threats were made by email today against multiple Jewish Community Centers across NY.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 23, 2020
At @AlbanyJCC, police evacuated the building, then declared it safe. An investigation into the threats is ongoing.
NY has zero tolerance for anti-Semitism — we won't let hate & fear win. pic.twitter.com/6ItIzr7U5s
The center is expected to return to its normal schedule on Monday, the Albany JCC wrote on its Twitter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)