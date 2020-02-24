Failed Democratic Candidate Marianne Williamson Endorses Sanders for Presidency

​Williamson, also a published author and a guru of spiritual psychotherapy, previously supported Andrew Yang, who also dropped out of the Democratic race following the Iowa Democratic caucus.

Marianne Williamson, who failed to win the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election, has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders.

Williamson made a surprise appearance at Sanders' rally in Austin, Texas, saying it was high time Americans got behind the senator from Vermont.

"Bernie Sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time...It's time for us to take a stand with Bernie. It's our turn now."

“Surprise guest” and native Texan Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president at his rally in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/wpBb2MK4iM — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 23, 2020

Williamson also shared her "statement of endorsement" on Twitter, saying Sanders is leading a revolution against what she called "capitalism without conscience".

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

Scoring positive results in the Democratic caucuses in both New Hampshire and Nevada, Sanders is now among the front-runners for the Democratic presidential nomination.