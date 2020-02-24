Failed Democratic Candidate Marianne Williamson Endorses Sanders for Presidency

Marianne Williamson, who failed to win the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election, has endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders.
Williamson made a surprise appearance at Sanders' rally in Austin, Texas, saying it was high time Americans got behind the senator from Vermont.
"Bernie Sanders has been taking a stand for a very long time...It's time for us to take a stand with Bernie. It's our turn now."
“Surprise guest” and native Texan Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders for president at his rally in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/wpBb2MK4iM— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 23, 2020
Williamson also shared her "statement of endorsement" on Twitter, saying Sanders is leading a revolution against what she called "capitalism without conscience".
My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020
Scoring positive results in the Democratic caucuses in both New Hampshire and Nevada, Sanders is now among the front-runners for the Democratic presidential nomination.
