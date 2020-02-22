Bloomberg Campaign Says Sanders Supporters Behind Vandal Attack on His Office in Knoxville

The office was vandalised on Thursday night, with the front doors painted with offensive phrases and monickers of all genres: "classist", "oligarch", "sexist", and even "fascist". Since there are no security cameras on the premises, the actual perpetrators were not identified.

The team of 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg said on Friday that Bernie Sanders supporters were behind an attack on his campaign office in Knoxville, Tennessee, the New York Post reported.

“We don't know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters", Bloomberg campaign spokesman Kevin Sheekey said.

This is not the first time a Bloomberg campaign office has come under attack, as similar cases have occurred in several other states. Last week, a Bloomberg office in downtown Toledo in the state of Ohio was also painted with the word "oligarch" and references to his affluent financial status.

The front of the campaign office of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg was found vandalized Thursday morning in downtown Toledo, Ohio on February 13, 2020. @toledonews pic.twitter.com/2qWsCaN3bp — Amy E Voigt ⚔️ (@AmyEVoigt) February 13, 2020

Bloomberg's massive advertising budget has led to scrutiny from both the public and other Democratic candidates. He joined the Democratic primary race in November 2019.