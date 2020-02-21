Bloomberg Offers to Release Three Women From Nondisclosure Agreements

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced via press statement on Friday that he is willing to release a total of three women from non disclosure agreements associated with comments he allegedly made.

The former New York Mayor issued a press release Friday on his campaign website noting that the three women bound by NDAs are welcome to contact Bloomberg LP and "they'll be given a release."

"I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward," Bloomberg said.

"I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported."

The Democratic presidential candidate went on to say that he will strive to ensure that his company is the blueprint for the "Be Heard Act" - legislation he plans to bring to Congress if he becomes president that deals with equality in the workplace.

