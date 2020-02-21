Four Candidates Under Consideration for US Intelligence Head - Trump

On Wednesday, President Trump named Richard Grenell, the American ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence who will replace Joseph Maguire, a retired US Navy vice admiral.

US President Donald Trump has said that four candidates are being considered for the US Director of National Intelligence post. The president added that a final decision will be made in the next few weeks.

Four great candidates are under consideration at DNI. Decision within next few weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump appointed US Ambassador Richard Grenell as Acting Director of National Intelligence. Grenell will replace Joseph Maguire, a retired US Navy admiral who was appointed last August.

The US envoy to Germany has substantial government experience but does not have an obvious background for a position in intelligence.

In August 2019, then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stepped down from the position following several disagreements with Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea.