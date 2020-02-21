Two Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting at Apartment Complex in Idaho - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people died, and another three were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in the US city of Caldwell, located in the state of Idaho, the local ABC-affiliated KIVI TV channel reported.

The police have already pronounced the suspect dead and claimed that there is no threat to public safety.

On Thursday, the police received a report about a shooting at Portstewart Apartments, according to the broadcaster.

#Update - Caldwell Police now say 2 people were killed during the shooting. No word on who they are or if they lived at the complex. Residents tell me it’s a 55+ community pic.twitter.com/0xMU1vteOw — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) February 21, 2020

​Upon arrival, they discovered several victims, and it remains unknown whether they were apartment residents.

#Breaking - Police in Caldwell are responding to a shooting with multiple victims. The suspect deceased, police say there is no longer a threat to public safety. Full report at 6pm on @KTVB pic.twitter.com/KRwb9On6xo — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) February 21, 2020

​One of the victims is a police officer, but his injuries are not life-threatening.