Nearly Half of Likely US Voters Credit Trump for Booming Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of US voters agree the economy has improved since President Donald Trump was elected, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 49% of Likely US Voters agree the economy has gotten better since Trump was elected president in November 2016", a press release summarizing the poll said on Thursday.

Despite numerous economic indicators to the contrary, 24 percent say the economy has gotten worse, while 26 percent feel it has remained about the same, the release said.

According to the release, the survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted 18-19 February 2020 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

On Monday, Obama claimed that the Recovery Act that he signed eleven years ago was responsible for the longest streak of job creation in American history.

The US economy has indeed been on the upswing during the current administration, as the unemployment rate has reached its lowest point in 50 years, according to the Labour Department, and market-based measures of inflation compensation have been relatively low, according to a recent statement by the Federal Reserve.