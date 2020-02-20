Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Coleman County, Texas

According to media reports, a Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air disappeared from radar this morning after the pilot reported some electrical issues and was supposed to return to Abilene Regional Airport, where it took off from.

A small plane has crashed in Coleman County, Texas, leaving three people dead, Fox News reported on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into the accident.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Thursday of a Beech B200 in Coleman, Texas. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 20, 2020

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air carrying three people on board disappeared from radar at around 6 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash site was located by a helicopter search crew, who said there were no survivors.