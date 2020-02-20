Three Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Coleman County, Texas

A small plane has crashed in Coleman County, Texas, leaving three people dead, Fox News reported on Thursday.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into the accident.
The NTSB is investigating the crash Thursday of a Beech B200 in Coleman, Texas.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 20, 2020
The twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 Super King Air carrying three people on board disappeared from radar at around 6 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The crash site was located by a helicopter search crew, who said there were no survivors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)