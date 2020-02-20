Trump's National Security Adviser Victoria Coates Leaving White House - Reports

Victoria Coates, who was serving on the US National Security Council (NSC), has left her post. She was the Deputy National Security Adviser on Middle East and North African Affairs.

Victoria Coates, the national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, has left her post to work for the Department of Energy, Reuters reported. Coates, who had been working as the Deputy National Security Adviser on Middle East and North African Affairs since October 2019, will now assume the position of senior adviser at the Department of Energy.

According to the White House official, her departure from the post was not in any way related to rumours that she was the author of "A Warning" book or any related opinion pieces, writing under the pseudonym "Anonymous".

"The White House leadership rejects rumors that have circulated recently and does not put any stock in the suggestion that Victoria Coates is the author of ‘A Warning’ or the related op-ed in the New York Times", the Trump administration official said, as cited by Reuters.

"Dr Coates' transition to the Department of Energy has been in the works for several weeks, and reflects the continued trust and confidence the administration places in her as she takes on this sensitive role at the Department of Energy, where she will continue working to implement the president's agenda", the White House source added.

If you want to know who ANONYMOUS is:

Victoria Coates pic.twitter.com/8pLc1HDY76 — Deplorable Immigrant (@Snow_Vigilante) February 19, 2020

The news comes following reports a few days ago that Coates might be moved to work under Energy Security Dan Brouillette. She has long been speculated to be the identity behind opinion pieces in the New York Times, and the bestselling book "A Warning", criticising Donald Trump's policies and describing the resistance against him in the White House. The White House has denied these rumours.

Coates has been one of Donald Trump's longest-serving national security aides, initially serving as the special assistant to the president and senior director for strategic assessments, until her latest position was established in October 2019. She reportedly had "strong working and personal ties" to the Energy Department, according to reports.