Register
13:14 GMT20 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet is seen on the deck of the U.S. Navy USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

    US Official Says Country’s Outdated System in the Navy Leaks Sensitive Info ‘Like a Sieve’ - Report

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107765/31/1077653108.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002201078360219-us-official-says-countrys-outdated-system-in-the-navy-leaks-sensitive-info-like-a-sieve-report/

    According to reports, the US Navy has been restructuring and reviewing its sensitive information systems for some months now to be more in line with safety requirements and deter identified cyber threats. This has not been enough though, military officials have warned.

    The US Navy is not in a confident position to defend itself from constant cyberattacks from China and other “malign actors” due to outdated and “fragmented” technology, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing quotes from an internal strategy memo circulated by acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

    According to the document, Navy officers were often prevented from doing simple tasks like file sharing due to worn-down systems, some of which have been in operation for decades, thus failing to a “deliver modern user experience”.

    “Our adversaries gain an advantage in cyberspace through guerrilla tactics within our defensive perimeters. Once inside, malign actors steal, destroy and/or modify critical data and information”, the memo reportedly said, warning about the threat this posed to the US military as a whole.

    Modly reiterated these worries to the WSJ, insisting that old tech has left America’s sensitive data exposed to hackers from all over the world, causing information to leak “like a sieve”.

    This comes almost a year after an internal audit in the Navy concluded that it was “under cyber siege” by hackers from China and some other states, who have allegedly been stealing America’s national secrets for years.

    Silhouette of a military man
    © Flickr / Expert Infantry
    White Supremacy, Racism Rising Among Ranks of US Military - Poll
    Although the service has already been addressing some of the issues identified, leading to the restructuring of its information management, this apparently has not been enough, not only due to technological but also due to cultural problems, Modly asserted, as cyber defence has sometimes been viewed as subordinate to primary military functions by Navy commanders. 

    The news is especially surprising considering the fact that Washington has always been anxious about its cybersecurity and sensitive technologies, warning about surveillance activities by Chinese hackers and industrial espionage on behalf of Beijing by such companies as Huawei, thus effectively banging the tech giant from working with American businesses.

    Tags:
    Cyberattacks, China, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse